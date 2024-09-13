Did Salman Khan work voluntarily in ‘Phir Milenge’?

When it comes to broader mission of humanity, welfare, awareness, social wellbeing, great Bollywood stars like Salman Khan give no importance to money, but to mankind as he did for film ‘Phir Milenge’.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty’s film “Phir Milenge” producer Shailendra Singh has revealed that Salman charged only one rupee as compensation for the film.

In the 2004 film “Phir Milenge”, Salman played the lead role of an HIV-positive patient who dies at the end due to his illness.

Recently, producer Shailendra Singh mentioned that AIDS is a serious disease, and raising awareness about it is crucial.

He explained that at the time, it was particularly important to spread awareness about AIDS among the youth of India. He realised that cinema is a reflection of society, and through this platform, they could educate people about the disease.

Singh shared that he had approached several Bollywood actors for the lead role, but all declined because the character had HIV and died at the end of the story. After hearing rejections from other actors, Singh approached Salman Khan, who immediately agreed to play the part.

Singh also revealed that Salman worked on the film voluntarily and accepted only one rupee as payment. He added that Salman Khan was, and still is, the biggest youth icon in Bollywood.

Besides Salman, the film Phir Milenge directed by Revathi, also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty.