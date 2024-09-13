Dua Lipa announces ‘Radical Optimism’ world tour 2025

English-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa has announced a global concert tour, for her album ‘Radical Optimism’, beginning in Spring 2025.

Pop star Dua Lipa is all set to take her ‘Radical Optimism’ on the road, she announced, with the official dates of her worldwide tour on Thursday.

She took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, to confirm more than 40-date slate of the tour, spanning across continents, while the singer also confirmed that more shows will be added soon. “RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025,” she wrote.

“THEY SAID THEY ‘MISS 2022 DUA’. WELL I’LL BE HAULING A** FOR THE FORESEEABLE AND I CAN’T WAIT TO BRING THIS SHOW TO YOU,” she added.

According to the details, Lipa will kickstart the concert tour with the previously announced Asia leg, this November, which will continue through December.

The ‘Houdini’ hitmaker will then resume the tour in March next year, with the recently confirmed Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the UK and Ireland legs.

After a two-month break, in July and August, Lipa will kick off the North American leg of shows, starting from Toronto, on September 1, followed by Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York City, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The ‘Radical Optimism’ tour will conclude in Seattle, on October 16.

As for the tickets, the presale access will be available on her website, whereas, the general sale begins Friday, September 20.