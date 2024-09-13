Shagufta Ejaz’s husband passes away after protracted illness

Yahya Siddiqui, the husband of veteran Pakistani actor Shagufta Ejaz, passed away after protracted illness on Thursday. He had been suffering from cancer for the past five years. The actor announced the tragic news on her Instagram while also requesting prayers from fans. “My husband Yahya Siddiqui has passed away. Kindly recite surah Fatiha for his maghfirat (forgiveness). JazakAllah,” the actor wrote on her Instagram, while also sharing a picture of her husband. The tragic news came days after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in the room of a private hospital. The moments were also captured by the actor for her vlog. The couple tied the knot for the second time while both also have children from previous marriages. They also have two daughters together.