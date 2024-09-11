Barbs fly in NA over police raid on Parliament House

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has taken notice of the late-night raid on the Parliament House, vowing to hold those responsible accountable.

Speaking during Tuesday’s session of the National Assembly, Sadiq said that ‘no one will remain silent about the incident and that decisive action will be taken.’

“We will take action on last night’s incident and address it seriously,” Sadiq said, adding that he had requested all video footage to identify the responsible parties.

He further stated that, if necessary, an FIR will be filed, and those involved will be named.

Recalling previous attacks on the Parliament and Parliament Lodges, Sadiq emphasised the need for a firm stance against such violations. “I was the Speaker during the first attack on Parliament, and we must stand firm this time,” he remarked. Sadiq has also summoned political leaders from all parties for an urgent meeting in his chamber to discuss further steps.

Meanwhile, heated arguments and exchange of accusations between government and opposition lawmakers were seen in the National Assembly on Tuesday following the arrest of PTI MNAs last night from Islamabad, including the parliament premises.

In a fiery speech on the floor of the lower house, PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan, who appeared emotionally charged, lambasted the arrests of his fellow party leaders.

“Today, I am making a case on democracy,” he said. “Last night, what happened to democracy and to this parliament. We are not in Israel, we are in Pakistan.”

Addressing NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khan said: “Your colleagues Sahibzada [Hamid Raza], Shafqat [Awan], Amir Dogar, Shiekh Waqar [Akram] and Maulana Naseem were seeking shelter in this parliament last night [when they were arrested]. Maulana Naseem was picked up from a mosque. “While what happened on 9 May was wrong, what happened last night was 9 May for Pakistan’s democracy,” Khan said.

“This date (September 9) will be remembered in Pakistan’s history. It is filled with Liaquat Ali Khan, Bhutto’s execution, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s blood and gunshots at Imran Khan’s body.

“This is an attack on democracy and on Pakistan’s constitution,” Khan said, before adding: “I am making a demand on behalf of the Constitution as I am in the parliament, on the basis of 250 million people, as Imran Khan’s soldier.”

“This attack is not on Imran Khan, Amir Dogar, Waqar or anyone. It is an attack on you, on Shehbaz Sharif, on Bilawal Bhutto and on politics,” Khan said while addressing the NA speaker.

Following Khan’s speech, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif lashed out at PTI. Addressing the NA speaker, he questioned: “If you say ‘No Khan, no Pakistan’, what will be the reaction?”

The minister further condemned “equating Pakistan’s existence to one man”, as well as the call to “bring an army of Pashtuns and attack Punjab”. Asif noted that the kind of language used last night was protested by colleagues sitting in the NA.

“Pakistan’s integrity, unity and Constitution’s status was challenged. What do you expect after that?” Khawaja questioned. He noted that whenever there is “internal talk”, (PTI) says they want to speak to the army. “Which Constitution says that if a political person has a grievance, they will talk to the army?

He continued to blast the PTI, saying that none of the party’s protests match democratic values. “On May 9, only military target were chosen. Those targets were insulted. Can any constitutional or moral protection be claimed?

“Their conscience is dead. They have sold their conscience,” Asif said before turning to Khan and telling him to “stop the drama”.

“He (Khan) was included when I was charged with Article 6; he voted in favour, everyone here is a witness,” Asif said. “He is a liar. Now that I have stepped on his tail, he is shouting.” PML-N leader Rana Tanveer took a reconciliatory tone in the NA, and extended an offer to the opposition to unite to strengthen democracy and parliament.

Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan leader Syed Mustafa Kamal stated in the NA that parliament is a supreme institution and should not be disrespected.