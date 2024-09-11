FIA gets more time in Azma Bukhari case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday gave the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) an opportunity to complete investigations by September 18 and submit a report regarding the fake pictures and videos of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari circulating on social media.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum issued the orders while hearing a petition filed by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, seeking action against those involved in sharing fake pictures and videos of her on social media.

Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa and FIA officials appeared before the court at the start of the proceedings. The deputy attorney general submitted that teams had been constituted and arrest warrants for the accused had also been issued. He added that the bank accounts of the accused were being sealed, and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.