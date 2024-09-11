SC rejects review plea in Monal restaurant case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday upheld the decision of Monal restaurant’s closure by rejecting a set of petitions seeking to revisit the June 11, 2024 order in which the top court declared all leases and allotments inside the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, a three-judge bench comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan had taken up a set of petitions moved by the Monal Group of Companies, the Capital View Point Restaurant (La Montana), Sunshine Heights (Pvt) Ltd, and by Brig retired Falak Naz Bangash of the defence ministry.

The decision reserved on September 6 was pronounced by the Supreme Court today. The apex court upheld its decision of closure of Monal restaurant, Sunshine Heights and La Montana restaurant.

The Supreme Court through its March 21 judgement had ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to file a list of leases in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).