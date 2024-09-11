Oil tanker ablaze off Yemen threatens environmental disaster

An abandoned tanker carrying more than one million barrels of crude oil could contaminate vast areas of the Red Sea in a severe, long-term environmental disaster if it breaks up or explodes, experts warn.

The Greek-flagged Sounion, struck on August 21 by Yemen’s Huthi rebels, was still on fire as recently as Saturday, maritime monitors said. Threatening an oil spill four times the size of the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska, a leak or on-board blast could cause almost irreparable damage, said Julien Jreissati, Middle East and North Africa programme director at Greenpeace.

“Once released, an oil spill of this magnitude could be nearly impossible to contain, spreading contamination across vast areas of seawater and coastlines,” Jreissati told AFP. “The long-term impacts on marine biodiversity could be devastating, with oil residues potentially persisting in the environment for years or even decades.”

The Huthis have been firing drones and missiles at ships in the vital commercial route since November, saying they are targeting vessels linked to Israel, the US and Britain in a show of solidarity with Palestinians over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Sounion, carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, lost engine power and caught fire after the initial strike, forcing the evacuation of its 25 crew members by a French frigate serving with the European Union’s Aspides force, which is patrolling the area. The Huthis then returned and detonated charges on the ship’s deck, setting off new fires. It is anchored west of the rebel-held port city of Hodeida, midway between Yemen and Eritrea.

‘Extremely hazardous’: An attempt by private companies to tow away the burning ship was abandoned because it was “not safe” to proceed, Aspides, which was guarding the tug boats involved, said last week.

“Given that the vessel is a large, heavily laden oil tanker, now immobilised and on fire, the situation is extremely hazardous and unpredictable,” Jreissati said. “The potential for a major environmental disaster is significant as the vessel could break apart or explode at any time.”