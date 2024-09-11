Another AFCON blow for Ghana, Diaz rescues Morocco

A dismal start to 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying by star-studded Ghana continued on Monday when they conceded a late goal to only draw 1-1 with lowly Niger.

Defenders scored both goals in the Group F clash in Moroccan city Berkane with Alidu Seidu putting Ghana ahead on 44 minutes and Oumar Sako equalising after 81 minutes. In Group B, top-ranked African team Morocco needed 93 minutes to break down stubborn minnows Lesotho in Agadir with Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz netting for a 1-0 win.

Ceding home advantage because they lack an international-standard stadium, Lesotho had been written off as no-hopers against opponents 135 places higher in the world rankings.

Niger were another nation unable to enjoy home advantage, moving their matchday two fixture to Morocco because they do not have a suitable venue.

But the Nigeriens shrugged off the handicap to snatch a point when Sako slammed the ball into the net after a goalmouth scramble following a corner.

Ghana, reeling from a shock 1-0 home loss to Angola last week in their opening qualifier, had gone ahead when Seidu scored with a deflected shot from the edge of the area. The failure of four-time African champions Ghana to win either qualifier is baffling given their formidable line-up. Five of the team that began against Niger — Tariq Lamptey, Thomas Partey, Abdul Fatawu, Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo — play in the Premier League.