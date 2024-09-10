Emmad Irfani calls Mahira Khan a source of learning

Actor and model Emmad Irfani has called Mahira Khan a source of inspiration and learning how to deal with people with humility and kindness. Appearing on a podcast, the actor also spoke about how he loved working with Mahira Khan and what people need to learn from her is how to treat the crew on set, adding Mahira gives respect to everyone attached to the industry. Emmad admired Firdous Jamal, Rahat Kazmi and Mohammad Qavi Khan. From the younger lot, he named Fawad Khan and Fahad Mustafa. He said that these stars were serving art when the industry was not this big and therefore he admires them. Emmad Irfani is an actor and model who has gradually established himself as a dependable star. He started his career with modelling and later on successfully transitioned towards acting.