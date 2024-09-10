Aditi and Siddharth meet Tim Cook at Apple event

Bollywood couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth interacted with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the tech giant’s Glowtime event.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared their pictures from the event held in California a day earlier where Apple launched a number of new devices.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were in attendance at the Apple headquarters and shared pictures with the Apple CEO during the landmark event.

They wrote in the caption of their post, “What an unforgettable, magical experience thank you sweetest kindest most venerable #TimCook. The last two days have been very special for both of us, surrounded by mind- bending brilliance, epic creativity, peak technology and aesthetics max,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

The Bollywood actress, in another post, shared their pictures at the event, one of which showed them flashing their Apple cards.

“First time ever at an #applekeynote (heart eyes emoji) Two Apple fans on an adventure let’s go! (loved emoji),” she wrote in the caption.

It is worth mentioning here that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got engaged earlier this year, after meeting on the sets of the 2021 Tamil movie, “Maha Samudram.”

A day earlier, Apple unveiled its long-awaited, artificial intelligence-boosted iPhone 16 and promised improvements in its Siri personal assistant as it rolled out new software, beginning in test mode next month.

“The next generation of iPhone has been designed for Apple Intelligence from the ground up. It marks the beginning of an exciting new era,” Chief Executive Tim Cook said at a product launch. Cook also revealed the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 10, showcasing several key upgrades.

The Series 10, available in Jet Black with new case colours, features the largest display in the Apple Watch line-up and is also the thinnest model ever made. The Series 10 replaces stainless steel with lightweight titanium, enhancing both style and durability.

Additionally, the tech giant unveiled new Watches and AirPods with health-focused capabilities, as well as hardware-design improvements.