Court rejects report in businessman’s kidnapping case

The judicial magistrate of South Karachi has dismissed the police report that classified the kidnapping case of prominent businessman Zulfiqar Ahmed as A-class, directing that a senior officer of the SSP rank should take over the investigation. The case concerns the abduction of Zulfiqar Ahmed, the owner of a local beverage company, who was reportedly kidnapped on July 26 from Muriapur Road. The police had submitted a report indicating the case should be classified as A-class due to alleged issues with witness cooperation and statement collection. According to the police report, Zulfiqar was abducted on July 26 and returned home on July 28. The report noted that critical statements from both the complainant, Imran, and a key witness, Qaiser, had not been recorded. The security in-charge of Ahmed’s company confirmed the businessman’s return but also noted that neither the complainant nor the victim had cooperated with the police in formalising their statements. The judicial magistrate, in rejecting the A-class report, expressed dissatisfaction with the police’s handling of the case. The court has ordered a more comprehensive investigation, to be conducted by an officer with SSP rank, to ensure a thorough review of the case. This decision reflects ongoing concerns about the adequacy of the police investigation and underscores the need for a more detailed examination of the circumstances surrounding Ahmed’s kidnapping.