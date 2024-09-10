Giraffe Music Presents Umair Butt’s Latest Punjabi Song “Drama”



[Lahore, 10th September 2024] Giraffe, Pakistan’s premier music and audio production company, is thrilled to announce the release of “Drama,” a vibrant new Punjabi single by one of the rising stars from Pakistan, Umair Butt.

A playful exploration of young love, with its infectious energy and catchy chorus, “Hay ni hay ni kuri kardi drama”, “Drama”showcases Umair Butt’s signature blend of traditional Punjabi elements with a modern twist. The song narrates the story of a girl who constantly oscillates between affection and rejection, creating a dramatic and entertaining scenario that many will find relatable. Composed and written by Umair Butt and produced by international producer part of the QuickStyle crew, Maizu, with the music video directed by Murtaza Niaz, “Drama” celebrates the excitement and unpredictability of young love in a true Punjabi style.

Speaking about the release, Umair Butt shared his excitement, saying, “This song is like a piece of my heart. It’s about the feelings we all have when we’re in love. I hope it makes you happy and you can’t stop singing along to the fun part.”

Umair Butt, known for his standout performance in Coke Studio Season 14 with the song “Neray Neray Vas,” has quickly established himself as a leading figure in the Punjabi music scene. His ability to infuse traditional Punjabi elements with contemporary flair has earned him widespread acclaim, positioning him as a prominent voice in the global music landscape. Umair Butt further solidified his status with his feature in one of the biggest South Asian song this year, Coke Studio Season 15’s “Blockbuster” — a track that quickly became an anthem for its uplifting message and energetic beats. “Being part of ‘Blockbuster’ was a big deal for me,” Umair added. “It was about having fun and celebrating life. ‘Drama’ is like that too, but it’s more playful and romantic.”

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Umair Buttadded, “Music is how I say what I feel, and words can’t always do it. With ‘Drama,’ I wanted to make a song that’s not just fun but also touches your heart. It’s about the excitement and surprises of love. You’ll want to get up and dance to it!”

Umair’s unique approach to music is deeply rooted in his personal experiences and familial legacy. He draws inspiration from the rhythmic elegance of legendary artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, while also incorporating his own modern flair.

Indeed, Giraffe Music’s work and efforts underscores the growing influence of South Asian music on the global stage. Commenting on the collaboration, Umair stated, “Working with Giraffe Music has been an incredible experience. They let me be creative and do what I want, and I’m so happy to share my music with everyone.”

“Drama” is now available on all major streaming platforms. The song’s music video is available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72cuuFAcpl0