Tides of Trouble

Climate change threatens both the ecosystem and Pakistan’s economic security. Without effective action, climate-related catastrophes in Pakistan will grow more severe. Pakistan is extremely vulnerable to the consequences of climate change caused by warming temperatures.

Climate crises provide a significant issue for Pakistan, which is among the most susceptible countries to the effects of global warming. According to the World Bank, Pakistan requires considerable investments in climate resilience to protect its financial system and alleviate unemployment. Pakistan has consistently rated among those nations hardest impacted by climate change. Climate consequences are currently affecting people across the nation, including flash floods caused by glacier melt, increasing extreme temperatures, lack of water, higher sea levels, shortages in food, and relocation.

The saddest aspect is that these effects will only become worse. In such cases, we may want to assist but are unsure where to begin. Based on my journeys around Pakistan in pursuit of climate stories, I offer some suggestions for both the government and citizens. What the government should do? Implement urgent regeneration and afforestation programs on mountain ranges. Northern regions have seen considerable degradation due to a lack of transportation to power and natural gas.

The Billion-Tree Tsunami effort is a terrific start, but it has to be built up over time. Organizations and the general public should also participate in massive planting campaigns around the country. Create reservoirs in Thar to store rainfall. Let me also underline the need of local interaction. During our journeys, we came across a dam in Nagarparkar that was being utilized as a cricket pitch because the authorities failed to engage with the locals about where they should construct it.

Often the answer is as easy as asking folks. They live there and have a clear notion of what ideas could be successful in their situation. Devise and implement a waste management strategy for mountainous areas. Since mountain communities have nowhere to dispose of their waste, they end up either throwing it in the rivers, burning the waste in open air (which contributes to black carbon deposition on glaciers and accelerates their melting) or burying it underground (which resurfaces in the event of a natural disaster and adds to existing risks). Proper waste disposal systems and awareness (especially for tourists) can help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution and disaster risk.

Outlaw driving diesel cars in the highlands. More and more visitors to the picturesque northern highlands choose to power their four-wheelers with diesel, the least economical fuel. The insufficient combustion of fuels at such high elevations releases particulate pollution into the atmosphere, which accelerates climate change and deteriorates human health by causing glaciers to melt more quickly. Make the move to green sources of power. We have enormous potential for clean, affordable, and reliable energy from hydropower in the north and solar energy in Thar. Recognize that Pakistan suffers a variety of climate-related issues in various geographic and cultural settings.

For instance, the effects of climate change in Sindh and Chitral would be very dissimilar. As a result, it’s important to brainstorm ideas while considering diversity and context. Use a proactive strategy as opposed to a reactive one. Rather of being ready for a crisis before it strikes, we typically respond to it after it has already occurred. Proactive preparation and awareness will save a great deal of funds, time, and lives.

Put climate change at the top of the political and economic growth agenda. Climate change must be considered at all levels as it will impact all facets of human and financial development. While it is imperative that these efforts be made, it is equally critical to acknowledge that the government is not solely responsible for bringing about change. As informed citizens, it is our responsibility to demand that these concerns be addressed and to collaborate closely with both governmental and non-governmental organizations to see that these actions are carried out. It’s time to stop being apathetic and start actively advocating for climate change.

What can you do? We all have the ability to address climate change in our own unique ways and as a community. Here are a few suggestions to get you started: Simply discuss climate change. What we don’t talk about doesn’t change.

To start the dialogue, reach out, assist, and support those who are vulnerable, as well as to take action collectively, you may organize local climate discussion groups. activism is what we need, not pessimism. It requires guts to concentrate on an optimistic and proactive strategy. Join a local organization addressing climate change concerns as a volunteer or employee.

The next time you attend a wedding or celebration, please think again before overindulging in food. Presently, 43% of the population of Pakistan is classified as food insecure, while 40% of the country’s food is wasted. The majority of people are unaware of the fact that waste from food plays a significant role in climate change. Waste food releases methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into landfills. You may also contribute by giving extra food to charitable organizations or programs that help the less fortunate spread it, such ‘Rizq and the Robinhood Army.

This is a cliché, but it bears repeating: save energy. We must exercise additional caution and turn off lights and appliances when not in use in a nation like ours where energy is already scarce and sporadic. When the computer or phone is fully charged, you may accomplish this by simply disconnecting your charger.

Plugged gadgets continue to add to your cost and the emissions of environmental pollutants and to utilize phantom power. Compose and distribute your thoughts and creations. All climate stories, positive or negative, matter. It allows others to share theirs with you. This is by no means an exhaustive list of suggestions; rather, it is merely a reminder that there are various scales at which climate action can be taken.

Taking action also helps alleviate eco-anxiety, a new psychological disorder characterized by intense worry over the deteriorating state of our world and climate. In moderation, experiencing anxiety regarding the environmental issue could be beneficial if it spurs you on to avert the dire future. Keep in mind that a lot of modest actions taken by lots of people add up to a lot of change and effect. Given the complexity and urgency of the issue, we must all do our share to address climate change.

The writer is an Entrepreneurial Journalist. He can be reached @YahyaMirOrakzai