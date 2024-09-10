Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would have been better off taking a close look within before waving a menacing finger towards those who already suffer from unprecedented perils for the sole crime of doing their job.

As he roared in Sangjani, branding journalists as “brokers” and “sellouts,” casting serious albeit unfounded allegations and endangering the lives of those present at the rally site by implicitly directing the PTI workers towards them, he may have come across as a rarity, a standalone instance. With an unconditional apology offered by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, his party is also trying to desperately part ways from the vitriol, dismissing it as political rhetoric. However, all those well-versed in the censorship prevalent in Imran Khan’s tenure remain unfazed. After all, media freedom was said to have come a full circle under him despite public proclamations about supporting media.

Amid pressure to withdraw subsidies, tax notices and very public attacks on renowned journalists, constitutional guarantees did not amount to much. Still, to see an elected leader of a province paint media as the boogeyman in front of an emotionally charged crowd is a new low, even for his populist tactics. In the months since assuming chief ministership, the discrepancies between Mr Gandapur’s thunder and actual actions have sparked an intense debate, even among his supporters.

By castigating those who continue to pay a dear price for asking tough questions or preserving whatever semblance of free speech is left in this country, he might have sought a diversion from poor governance or rampant corruption in his own province. But is he ready to take ownership of any trickle-down effects of his words? Instead of promoting violence, the PTI leadership would be better off using their own narrative to make a strong case in the court of people.

The repercussions of his irresponsible allegations have already begun as journalists boycotted Senate proceedings amid calls for proof and names of those the honourable chief minister found to be abusing their credibility for monetary gains. Busy fighting on three fronts, does the opposition really need a new enemy? *