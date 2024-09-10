Failing our Children

Pakistan has a long-standing issue of sexual violence against women and children, with numerous incidents reported every year.

Many more remain hidden under the shadows of obscurity, largely due to the prevailing societal prejudices. Last week, details about five schoolgirls being subjected to continuous sexual violence at the hands of their teacher’s husband made their way to the headlines. That the victims were blackmailed for quite some time added to the outrage, prompting local law enforcement to take immediate action.

Sadly, any proceedings against the accused would only serve to bring partial closure to those who are bound to suffer from their demons for years to come. These young girls, who were supposed to be safe in their own learning environments, have become victims of a heinous crime that might force a few never to return.

Year after year, heart-wrenching statistics urge the authorities to spare a thought or two for the plight of these young minds, full of potential and dreams, being crushed by cruel hands.

If legislation alone could do the trick, Pakistan would fare remarkably better, with the likes of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, Anti-Rape Act 2021 and Zainab Alert Bill promising stricter punishment for offences committed against children. Yet, the statistics continue to creep higher and higher while an abysmally high number of culprits’ escape punishment easily. This culture of impunity creates a sense of fear and powerlessness among victims and their families, as they feel there is no justice system working in their favour.

The reprehensible situation demands a strong stance from the government against rape so that its priorities are spelt out clearly by implementing stricter laws and harsher punishments for rapists. In addition to specialised support services for victims, we need to adopt a new approach towards sexual education to make impressionable minds aware of consent and gender equality. *