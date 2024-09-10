‘Not interested’: CJP puts extension rumours to rest

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has confirmed that he does not wish to seek an extension in his tenure as the country’s top judge.

During an informal conversation with journalists in Islamabad on Monday, the chief justice said he was told in a meeting that the tenure of judges would be extended.

CJP Isa is set to retire in October this year, but as his retirement draws near, rumours of an “extension” in his tenure through judiciary-centric legislation in parliament have been rife.

“However, I had suggested extending the tenure of other judges but said that I won’t accept an extension in my tenure,” he told the newsmen, adding that he doesn’t even know whether he will be alive tomorrow or not.

The top judge said that Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan were present in the meeting.

Earlier, CJP Isa said that every judge has some inclination and if a case is assigned to a certain judge, it helps determine the prosecution’s weightage.

The top judge made these comments while addressing the full court reference at the beginning of the new judicial year at the Supreme Court on Monday.

Qazi Faez Isa maintained on Monday that transparency in the apex court has improved significantly, stating that past practices of predicting case outcomes based on the “bench composition” no longer exist. Speaking at a full court reference marking the start of the new judicial year on Monday, CJP Isa remarked, “Previously, it was common to predict the outcome of a case just by looking at the bench”.

“Now, even I do not know which judges will sit alongside me for a case,” he continued. In his address, the CJP outlined several reforms aimed at enhancing the judicial process, including the live broadcasting of hearings.

He noted that the decision to air cases of public interest was made to provide direct access to court proceedings.

“The purpose of live transmission was to show our performance to the public. Before this, people only knew what TV channels or YouTubers reported,” he explained.

The first case broadcast live, he pointed out, was the Practice and Procedure Act, which was heard by the full court. The ruling led to a transfer of powers from the Chief Justice to a panel of three judges.

Chief Justice Isa also highlighted changes in court procedures, including the approval of the cause list.

“Previously, the Chief Justice would approve the cause list every Thursday, and had the authority to modify it”.

“That power has now been abolished, and it is now the Registrar’s responsibility to schedule cases for hearings. The cause list no longer comes to the Chief Justice,” he said. He further mentioned that he had returned luxury vehicles provided for official use, including a bulletproof Land Cruiser stationed at the Lahore registry.

“I told the government to sell these cars and buy buses for the public instead,” Isa added.

Addressing the issue of judges’ inclinations, the chief justice noted that “every judge develops certain tendencies over time”.

“It becomes somewhat clear if a case lands with a particular judge, whether they would lean towards the prosecution or not. This happens all over the world.”

Isa also revealed that all staff members on deputation at the SC had been sent back, as no one should remain in such positions for more than three years.

“Their stay was preventing the promotion of permanent employees. With their departure, 146 Supreme Court employees have been promoted and 78 new appointments made,” he stated.

Regarding case assignment, he clarified that “it’s no longer the Chief Justice who assigns cases, but a committee. Criticize, but speak the truth and report the facts.” Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar were notably absent from the reference. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, currently abroad in the United States, missed the session due to his participation in seminars on legal issues. He is expected to return to Pakistan on September 12 and will resume hearing cases from September 16.

His international engagements include delivering lectures at the seminars.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar was also absent from the reference, although the reason for his absence was not publicly stated.