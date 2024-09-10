PTI bigwigs arrested in police swoop over rally violations

Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat outside Parliament House following a National Assembly session on Monday.

According to reports, a heavy police presence had gathered outside the Parliament House in anticipation. As PTI leaders exited the building, police took positions and swiftly moved to detain Marwat.

A scuffle reportedly broke out between Marwat’s supporters and the police during Marwat’s arrest. However, police managed to surround and apprehend the MNA, seizing his vehicle before leaving the scene.

While Sher Afzal Marwat was forcefully taken into custody, another PTI leader, Aamir Dogar, exited the Parliament House without any hindrance.

Sources indicate that Sher Afzal Marwat was arrested due to legal violations committed during last night’s rally.

The violations include disrupting the agreed route, breaching commitments, attacking Islamabad police, exceeding permitted timings, and delivering anti-state speeches.

Sources within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have claimed that Advocate Shoaib Shaheen has also been arrested by police from his office.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders Aamir Dogar and Ali Muhammad Khan exited Parliament House without any hindrance.

Following Sher Afzal Marwat’s arrest, several PTI leaders and parliamentarians decided to remain inside the Parliament building.

The police have stated that Zartaj Gul and Omar Ayub will also be arrested.

According to sources, PTI leader Zartaj Gul managed to evade arrest by sitting in the back seat of a car and deceiving the police, a claim confirmed by a PTI spokesperson.

The development took place hours after police in Islamabad filed three cases against the PTI leadership for failing to conclude last night’s rally on time, pelting stones on police officers, and violating designated routes.

The cases were registered under the Public Order and Peace Act, following the PTI’s public gathering at Islamabad’s Sangjani.

The first case was lodged at Sangjani Police Station for the rally exceeding its permitted time limit.

A second case was registered at Sumbal Police Station for violating the pre-approved route by leading convoys through Sadaat Colony and Srinagar Highway.

The third case, filed at Noon Police Station, pertains to stone-pelting on law enforcement officials, including senior superintendent of police (SSP) Safe City and other officers.

According to police sources, the prosecution has been prepared, with 28 local PTI leaders, including Sher Afzal Marwat, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Ayub, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat, named in the cases.

The prosecution further alleges that PTI workers attacked police with stones and sticks after being stopped for route violations, leading to the arrest of 17 workers following the use of tear gas by authorities.

Separately, Imran while speaking to reports in Adiala Jail earlier in the day claimed he postponed August 22 rally on the request of the establishment.