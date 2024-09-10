Nawaz, CM Maryam inspect work on Sapphire Bay

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, visited Ravi Sapphire Bay, a suburb of Sheikhupura on Monday.

The CM visited the sites of River Training Works and Barrage, and reviewed the construction work at Sapphire Bay. She also inspected the cofferdam site, said a handout issued here.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed displeasure on public complaint of forcefully taking their land, and directed the authorities concerned to conduct a third party audit of the matter. She directed to shift the slums coming in the project to suitable places, and agreed to a proposal to form a special team for monitoring the construction quality.

The CM directed to hire world’s best professional consultants for Ravi River City project to ensure best construction quality in Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) project.

The CM and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were briefed in detail about the River Training Work Development Plan.

RUDA CEO Imran Amin said that 46 km channelization would be done in three phases on both sides of River Ravi, 36 percent of the area would be reserved for forests and greenery in the project. He added that 46-km long three-way road would be constructed from Siphen to Hudayara Drain, and 03 barrages would also be constructed in the Ravi River Front Project.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah accompanied the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Housing Asadullah Khan, Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, CEO Ravi Urban Development Aurhority (RUDA) Imran Amin and other relevant officers were also present.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the key to a nation’s survival and development lies in the education of its future generations.

In her message on International Day to Protect Education from Attack, the CM said 9th September realises us that education is a main source of public welfare.

The CM said that unfortunately, educational institutions in many countries of the world, including Pakistan, are target of attacks, adding that the December 16 APS attack is the darkest chapter in our history, it was actually a huge attack on education.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said terrorism and extremism have made sinister attempts to steal dreams of our children. She added an attack on educational institutions is not only an attack on a building but also on the future of a nation besides the death of peace in society.

It is government’s responsibility to provide safe and better opportunities for education, she said and added that there is an effort to provide safe educational environment to every child where they can continue their education without fear. She highlighted measures are being taken to ensure security of educational institutions in Punjab. It is our collective social responsibility to protect education from all kinds of attacks, she concluded.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday the government was committed to achieve 100 percent polio eradication target in the province.

In her special message on the launch of anti-polio campaign, the CM said that parents must get administered polio vaccine to their children to eradicate polio.

Coordinated efforts should be made for the success of anti-polio vaccination campaign in 14 districts of Punjab, she said. “It is our determination to make Punjab polio-free,’ she vowed.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that every polio worker who works with sincerity was a hero. Everyone should play his role for the success of polio drive, she added.