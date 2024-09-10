Pakistan shines at the European Long Range Shooting Championship

The European Long Range F-Class Shooting Championship 2024, held at legendary Bisley Ranges in UK from September 3rd to 8th, brought together the finest marksmen from around the world. With nearly 160 world-class shooters from 18 nations, including reigning world champions, former European champions, and Great Britain national champions, the stage was set for a battle of precision, skill, and resilience. Five Individual matches were held over distances of 800,900 and 1000 yards. In addition, an International Teams match was held over distances of 900 and 1000 yards.

Amidst this formidable lineup, a small but determined contingent of 18 shooters from Pakistan proudly represented the nation, competing against the best of the best in trying British weather conditions; with limited resources but limitless heart. Alhamdulillah, despite the challenges, the Pakistan team stood tall, making the nation proud with a remarkable performance. In the individual matches, they dominated the competition, securing an impressive haul of 3 Gold, 4 Silver, and 4 Bronze medals-an achievement that is nothing short of extraordinary on the world stage.