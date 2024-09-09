PSX witnesses bearish trend

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 282.72 points, showing a negative change of 0.36 percent, closing at 78,615.00 points against 78,897.73 points on the last working day. A total of 491,124,197 shares were traded during the day as compared to 743,072,057 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 10.124 billion against Rs 12.900 billion on the last trading day. As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 155 of them recorded gains and 228 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 86,006,041 shares at Rs 1.46 per share, Kohinoor Spining with 42,932,284 shares at Rs.9.63 per share and Pace (Pak) Limited with 37,264,175 shares at Rs.6.38 per share. Haleon Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 41.13 per share price, closing at Rs 453.32, whereas the runner-up was Service Industries Limited with a Rs 29.37 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,039.47. Pakistan Engineering Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 50.80 per share closing at Rs 898.70 followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 48.12 decline to close at Rs 7,300.88.