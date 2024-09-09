SHC orders Telcos to survey internet services

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered cellular companies for survey over ‘poor’ internet services on the premises of city court.

The SHC took up the plea against ‘poor’ mobile phone and internet services on the Karachi City Court premises.

The plea was moved by the president and the secretary general of the Karachi Bar Association.

The SHC after the initial hearing on the plea, ordered cellular companies for a joint survey over complaints of ‘poor’ internet services and to submit the report within two weeks.

Earlier, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) shared an update on the recent internet slowdown across the country.

In a statement issued here, the PTA cited the malfunction of marine cables as the primary reason for slow internet speeds in the country.

“It is to inform to the general public that the ongoing internet slowdown and degradation of services across the country are due to a fault in two of the seven international submarine cables connecting Pakistan internationally,” the PTA said in a statement.