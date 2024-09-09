Smith heroics for England remind Collingwood of Gilchrist

Jamie Smith’s dashing 67 in the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Oval on Sunday sparked memories of Australia great Adam Gilchrist for England assistant coach Paul Collingwood on what was an otherwise chastening day for the home side.

England, already 2-0 up in this three-match series, suffered a dramatic top-order collapse as they slumped to 82-7 on the third day.

Wicketkeeper Smith’s outstanding 50-ball display, including 10 fours and a six, on his Surrey home ground helped them recover to 156 all out in their second innings.

That left Sri Lanka chasing 219 to win their first Test match in England in a decade and at stumps they were well on their way at 94-1, with Pathum Nissanka 53 not out — the opener’s second half-century of the match.

Had it not been for the 24-year-old Smith, who has now scored three fifties and a hundred in six Tests, since making his England debut in July, Sri Lanka might already be on the brink of victory.

Former England all-rounder Collingwood played against Gilchrist, an outstanding wicketkeeper-batsman renowned for his dynamic run-scoring down the order. He now sees some of the same qualities in rising star Smith.

“He (Smith) is certainly an entertainer,” Collingwood told reporters after stumps.