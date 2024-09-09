Ronaldo strikes late to seal Portugal win over Scotland

Cristiano Ronaldo’s late strike sealed Portugal’s 2-1 win over Scotland as the 901st goal of the striker’s extraordinary career completed a stirring fightback in Sunday’s Nations League clash.

Ronaldo had reached 900 career goals with his 131st international strike in Thursday’s victory over Croatia.

The 39-year-old showed no signs of being sated by that incredible milestone as he came off the bench to lift Portugal to their second successive win in Nations League Group A1.

The Estadio da Luz in Lisbon rose in unison to chant the relentless Al-Nassr forward’s name after he struck with two minutes to play.

On his 30th birthday, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes fired Portugal’s second half equaliser after his former Old Trafford team-mate Scott McTominay gave Scotland a surprise early lead.

For Portugal boss Roberto Martinez, victory over Scotland could mean some awkward silences at his next family gathering.

Martinez met his wife Beth while playing for Scottish club Motherwell in 2001 and joked before the match he would be delighted to upset his father-in-law by beating Scotland. He did exactly that, leaving Scotland still waiting for their first win over Portugal.