‘Stree 2’ beats ‘Pathaan’

Shraddha Kapoor’s Box Office juggernaut ‘Stree 2’ has surpassed megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film ‘Pathaan’.

A day after the horror comedy ‘Stree 2’ surpassed the Hindi version of ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, it has now topped YRF’s spy thriller ‘Pathaan’ to become the second highest-grossing Hindi film in India. As per the numbers quoted by Indian movie trade outlets, the total domestic collection of the spooky comedy sequel crossed INR527 crore on Sunday, ahead of the INR 524.53 crore of ‘Pathaan’, making it the second highest grossing Hindi film in India.

The top place is held by SRK’s Atlee collaboration, ‘Jawan’, with INR 582.31 crore in its domestic Box Office earnings.

What’s worth noting is that ‘Stree 2’ has not had any strong Box Office competition for a couple of weeks, as Kangana Ranaut’s debut directorial ‘Emergency’, which was to hit theatres on September 6, was postponed due to a delay in the clearance certificate from CBFC. However, Hansal Mehta’s investigative thriller ‘The Buckingham Murders’, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is set for theatrical release this Friday, on September 13.

Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.