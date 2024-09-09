Is it a copy or real? Sonya Hussyn’s new style divides fans

Fans give mixed comments on Sonya Hussyn’s choice of glasses and costumes quite similar to Priyanka Chopra’s style, with some believe the former has copied the latter, but some say everyone have their own style, similarity does not matter.

Sonya Hussyn shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot. The star wore a semi-sheer polka-dot blouse and a black skirt, with different sunglasses in front of camera.

Sonya captioned the post: “Whispers of demure reflection.”

Many fans loved Sonya’s look as one commented:

“You are the most genuine and real celebrity I know.

A true beautiful soul. A humble inspiration we need more women like you in this world.”

Another said: “Just looking like a wow.”

A third added: “OMG. This girl is on fire.”

One comment read: “True beauty in industry.”

A fan gushed: “Wow, looking gorgeous. Just looking like a stunning sun star.”

However, many accused Sonya of copying Priyanka Chopra’s style.

Priyanka is also a fan of polka-dot and was once pictured in a semi-sheer dress.

Mocking Sonya, one person commented, “Pakistani Priyanka Chopra.”

Another wrote: “Definitely a similar version of Priyanka Chopra.”

A comment read: “She is trying to become Priyanka Chopra.” Sonya noticed the comment and replied with facepalming emojis, suggesting she was not impressed by the trolling.

Since entering the entertainment industry, Sonya Hussyn has been compared to Priyanka Chopra due to their resemblance to each other.