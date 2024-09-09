Murad sought refuge at Arshad Sharif’s home after his murder: Vawda

Senator Faisal Vawda has alleged that after the assassination of Arshad Sharif in Kenya, Murad Saeed hid at residence of the slain journalist and anchorperson.

Speaking during a special transmission on a private TV channel, the senator alleged that incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan had named Murad Saeed as his successor.

“He didn’t know that Arshad Sharif would be murdered, though,” Vawda remarked.

Vawda also claimed to have warned Imran about an assassination attempt.

He noted that senior leadership was absent during the attack on the former prime minister, which, according to him, was meant to take Imran’s life.

Regarding Arshad Sharif’s departure from Dubai, Vawda alleged that it was orchestrated by a man named Arsalan Satti, who former DG ISI Faiz Hameed had appointed.

Vawda further criticised the delayed arrest of Faiz Hameed, stating that the “oppressive environment” had eased following his detention.

He credited Chaudhry Nisar for initiating a crucial inquiry into the matter, which, according to him, damaged several careers.

He hinted at possible upcoming legislative changes, saying the numbers would be secured if necessary for Pakistan’s betterment.

“Whatever decision the assembly makes, it will be in the interest of the country,” he added.

In response to a question about potential legal changes in the next few days, Vawda quipped, “Do you think I’ve come to Islamabad just to have coffee?”

He emphasised the importance of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s support for the country and democracy, suggesting that certain constitutional offices might be vacated soon.

Murad Saeed, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made his first public appearance in 15 months via a recorded video statement during a rally in Islamabad on Sunday.

The former federal minister, who had been out of the public eye for over a year, stressed the importance of aligning all social media activity with the cause of supporting Imran and those imprisoned during the political turmoil.

“Every PTI social media activist’s sole purpose should be to focus on how their posts benefit Imran Khan and other detainees,” he stated.

The rally, organised to galvanise support for PTI’s leadership, saw Saeed’s recorded message resonate with many in attendance. His appearance, albeit through video, was significant, marking his return to the political scene after a long absence.