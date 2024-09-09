PFUJW, VJAP denounce KP CM allegations against journalists

President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Workers (PFUJW) and senior journalist Shamim Shahid and General Secretary of Video Journalists Association Peshawar (VJAP) on Monday denounced the allegations of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur against the journalists.

In a statement issued here, Shamim Shahid strongly condemned the language of KP CM against the journalists during Sangjani rally and said that unfortunately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leadership have forgotten all the political and social values, adding that Ali Amin Gandapur was no longer a political worker or a common man but a Chief Minister and he should be mindful of his language.

Shamim said that the allegations leveled against the journalists were very inappropriate and he should publicly make an apology for his nasty words, otherwise the journalists reserve their right to boycott the PTI leadership.

Meanwhile, Syed Amir Ali Shah, General Secretary of Video Journalist Association Peshawar also condemned Ali Amin Gandapur’s language against the journalists and alleged that when bottles of prohibited drinks were recovered from his vehicles in Islamabad, at that time Ali Amin was begging every journalist to write for his innocence.

He said that if the KP CM would not make an apology to the journalists, they would stage protests against him across the country.