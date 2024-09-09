Daily Times

Two computers stolen from SC

Agencies

Two computers were stolen from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, leading to one arrest. The Director of IT filed a complaint at the Secretariat Police Station. The Supreme Court had purchased 131 computers from a private company. According to the source, CCTV footage showed suspicious activity by employees Zahid Iqbal and Faisal Khan. Zahid Iqbal is a driver of the Chief justice’s secretary, and Faisal Khan is a naib qasid at the Supreme Court. Police have arrested Zahid Iqbal and are searching for Faisal Khan.

