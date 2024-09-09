PIA to buy 32,000kg sugar for in-flight tea service

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced plans to purchase 32,000 kilograms of sugar to enhance its in-flight tea service for passengers traveling both domestically and internationally. The sugar will be used to prepare tea for passengers on PIA flights. To facilitate this, the airline has issued a tender requiring that the sugar be 100% pure and refined. PIA officials have specified that companies interested in bidding must submit sealed samples of 5 kilograms of sugar. The deadline for submitting bids is September 18. Additionally, a pay order worth one lakh rupees is required with the bid application. The initiative aims to ensure that passengers receive a high-quality tea experience on their flights, reflecting PIA’s commitment to enhancing in-flight services.