Mawra Hocane celebrates her birthday with loved ones

Pakistani showbiz star and actor Mawra Hocane shared with her fans adorable glimpses of her pre-birthday celebrations with her family and loved ones.

The ‘Sammi’ actor took to her Instagram with a bunch of dazzling images showing her having best time with her family and friends.

In one post, she can be seen wearing a basic sweatshirt and sweatpants as she cut the cake, surrounded by her family.

“IT’S NOT MY BIRTHDAY YET but We obviously had a little celebration for my birth MONTH. September ALWAYS OVER EXCITED,” she wrote in the caption.

In a later post, the starlet shared some more, formal pictures of her pre-birthday bash, between her friends. Mawra gave desi vibes on the ocassion as she sported a classic white chikankari shalwar kameez with a dupatta.

“PRE-BIRTHDAY pt 2, crying as I fly out of Sydney leaving behind the best hoomans in the world,” she captioned the post with crying emojis to express her emotions.

