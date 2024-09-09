Iqra Aziz steals spotlight in no-makeup look

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has shown her acting prowess with great aplomb over the years and also connected with her fans through social media.

Taking to Instagram, the “Ranjha Ranjha Kardi” star dropped a fresh set of pictures in which she is seen beaming up with joy by putting on red-striped attire.

For the photos, she is spotted at the beautiful location, as the trees can be seen in the background. The way she flashes her infectious smile, it takes the clicks to another level. In the clicks, she is clearly seen without makeup and mesmerised her fans. Fans were swooned in no time and went on to pour plenty of feedback and emoticons in the comments section.

In the comments section, one of the netizens penned: “Natural beauty.” Another of the users dropped a set of emoticons to praise the starlet.

Iqra has continued to prove her mettle in showbiz, and whether it was performance in “Laaj,” “Suno Chanda,” or “Jhooti,” she left her fans dazzling and, as a result, bagged over 11 million followers on her Instagram handle.