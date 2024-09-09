Seeks nation’s support to promote literacy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called upon the nation to support the government’s efforts in promoting literacy and ensuring education for all, emphasizing the importance of building a bright future for the children and the country. “Literacy is a fundamental human and constitutional right that guarantees the future of our country,” the prime minister said in a message on the occasion of International Literacy Day. He said literacy was not merely the ability to read and write, it was a gateway to empowerment, economic opportunities, and active participation in society. “Today, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing the education agenda, striving for a more informed and sustainable nation,” he said adding, “Education is the backbone of our society. For this purpose, we have declared an educational emergency across the country, launched an enrollment campaign for students, and initiated mid-day meals for children in schools.” To reduce the dropout rate and encourage every child to complete their education, the prime minister pointed out that the government had introduced scholarships and other incentives. In this rapidly emerging world, developing literacy and skills in line with technology is inevitable; the prime minister said adding that the government was implementing a comprehensive plan to integrate technology into the educational system, ensuring that the youth were equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital economy. He said private sector and civil society organizations were equal partners in the government’s efforts. “By establishing effective partnerships, we can link education with employment and self-employment opportunities, creating a stronger and more inclusive workforce,” he added. A report by the Pak Alliance for Maths and Science (PAMS) had recently revealed that 25.3 million children aged 5 to 16 in Pakistan are out of school, representing 36% of the school-age population. The report, “The Missing Third of Pakistan,” highlights that 74% of these children live in rural areas, with 51% of 5 to 9-year-olds never having enrolled. The data also shows a significant gender disparity, with 53% of out-of-school children being girls.