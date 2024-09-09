Golden 30 minutes takes China to swimming Paralympics swimming domination

China ended its Paris Paralympics swimming programme with more emphatic success on Saturday, including Jiang Yuyan collecting a remarkable seventh gold of the Paris Games.

She was one of three Chinese swimmers who secured golds in the space of 30 minutes at a packed La Defense Arena to ensure the Chinese finished top of the sport’s medal table for a fourth straight Games.

They then collected a further six medals, including a sweep of the podium in the women’s 200m individual medley SM5.

The highlight of the golden half an hour was teenager Jiang’s display in the women’s 100m backstroke S6 as she set a world record to pip America’s defending champion Jessica Long. “It’s really incredible for me,” said 19-year-old Jiang, who lost an arm and a leg when she was involved in a car accident aged four.