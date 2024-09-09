Argentina hand Australia record 67-27 loss in Rugby Championship

Argentina, trailing by 14 points after 30 minutes, hit back with nine tries to beat Australia 67-27 in Santa Fe in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

A week after the Wallabies fought back from 10-0 down to win the opening Test 20-19 in the rain in La Plata, the Pumas took their revenge in the Santa Fe sun by scoring the most points Australia had ever conceded in a Test.

The result lifted Argentina to second in the table on 10 points, still eight points behind leaders South Africa with two games to go. Australia are bottom.

With South Africa beating New Zealand earlier in the day, Argentina must now beat the world champion Springboks in their final two games , one at home and one away, to have a hope of winning the Rugby Championship for the first time.

After an early exchange of penalties, Australia grabbed the initiative in the 15th minute when flanker Carlo Tizzano burrowed over.

They pulled three scores clear as Ben Donaldson kicked a penalty and then fullback Andrew Kellaway finished off a lightning strike down the right touchline by collecting a pass from Max Jorgensen and scampering over for a try.

The Wallabies led 20-3 but only for three minutes.

Argentina struck back as winger Mateo Carreras cut through a huge hole in the defence.