Mighty-K2: An arduous challenge for climbers

Located on Pakistan-China border, K2 stands tall at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) as the second-highest mountain in the world and a jewel in Pakistan’s crown making it prominent among nations with mountain ranges.

Its sheer size, rugged terrain and unpredictable weather distinguish it from other peaks of the world making a formidable challenge for even the most experienced climbers.

First discovered in 1856 by the Great Trigonometric Survey of British India, led by Thomas Montgomery, the mountain was initially named “Montgomery’s Peak” but later renamed as K2, with “K” standing for Karakoram and “2” indicating it as the second highest peak in the range.

As climbing season kicks off, hundreds of local and foreign climbers make their way to Gilgit-Baltistan to climb eight-thousander peaks, including K2 with many facing severe weather and sometimes unfortunate accidents that also claim their lives.

According to Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department, over 1,700 permits had been issued to foreign tourists till July 02 to climb peaks in the region with 175 permits issued to scale K2.

K2 is a majestic mountain that commands respect and awe. But, its rugged terrain and unpredictable weather make it a challenge for climbers. However, with proper preparation and experience, K2 can be a rewarding and life-changing experience for those who dare to conquer it.

“As the second-highest mountain on Earth, K2 boasts a notorious reputation as the ‘Savage Mountain.’ Its fatality rate is around 23 deaths per 100 successful summits. Its death zone is particularly perilous, and its unpredictable weather, constant rock fall and difficult climbing sections contribute to its high mortality rate” remarked a senior Journalist Imtiaz Ali Taj.

He said after an increase in successful attempts, as of August 2023, an estimated more than 800 people have summited K2, with more than 100 deaths during attempted climbs.

“Climbing K2 is a serious undertaking that requires extensive mountaineering experience, physical endurance and mental toughness,” Imtiaz stated. “The climb typically takes around 60 to 90 days, depending on the route and weather conditions. Climbers must navigate treacherous terrain including steep rock faces, icy slopes and exposed ridges.”

The K2 was referred to as The Savage Mountain since 1953, when American climber and physicist George Bell, who would have nearly perished in a six-men fall on the mountain.

There are several routes to summit K2, each with its own unique challenges and risks. The most popular route is the Abruzzi Spur, also known as the Southeast Ridge. Other notable routes include the North Ridge, West Ridge, and South Face.

Guided or not, K2’s upper slopes are one of the least hospitable places on earth. And for anyone who wants to escape the crowds, the mountain is also host to nearly a dozen existing but rarely attempted routes, many of which climb from the mountain’s frighteningly remote Chinese side.

“K2 is a beast of mountains. It’s unforgiving and demands respect. I’ve climbed it twice and both times it has been a humbling experience. The terrain is treacherous and the weather is unpredictable. But the sense of accomplishment when you reach the summit is unparalleled,” narrated Kacho khursheed, a renowned climber from Baltistan region. K2 is also known for its unpredictable and extreme weather conditions. Climbers must contend with frequent snowstorms, avalanches and temperatures as low as -60°C (-76°F). The weather can change quickly, making it essential for climbers to be prepared and flexible. No matter whatever the comments globally and locally, K2 offers great adventure opportunities despite its harsh and unpredictable weather in winter and earns distinction for Pakistan.

Local people also see it as a gift of Nature for them as besides making them prominent across the world, K2 also brings in revenue for them. But, the same time they are worried about its beauty and environment.

“K2 is our pride and joy. It’s a source of inspiration for our community. We have seen many climbers coming and going and it is amazing to see how they push themselves to conquer this mountain,” said Muhammad Iqbal a local resident of Gojal Hunza.

“The stunning natural beauty of K2 also contributes to Pakistan’s global reputation as a destination for outdoor enthusiasts, further boosting tourism,” Iqbal stated. “But we also worry about environmental impact and want to see sustainable tourism practices for climbers and our community.” “The economic benefits of K2 are substantial as it attracts adventurers and tourists from around the world, generating revenue through trekking and climbing fees and jobs for local people,” Iqbal stated.