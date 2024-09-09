Sepoy Subhan — Shining bright amidst galaxy of martyrs

In the face of grave danger, the true character of a person is revealed. Some may hesitate, others may flee, but there are those rare souls who confront peril head-on, embodying the highest virtues of bravery and selflessness.

Sepoy Subhan Majeed was one such individual—a 22-year-old soldier from Muzaffarabad whose courage and sacrifice have etched his name in the annals of Pakistan’s history.

Born and raised in the serene valleys of Muzaffarabad, Subhan Majeed was known for his unwavering dedication to his family, his community and most importantly, his nation. From a young age, he displayed a strong sense of duty and a passion for serving his country that led him to join Pakistan Army.

His peers and superiors quickly recognized his potential, describing him as a disciplined and hardworking soldier, always ready to go above and beyond the call of duty.

Despite his youth, Sepoy Majeed understood the heavy responsibilities that came with wearing the uniform. He was fully aware of the threats facing Pakistan, particularly from those who sought to disrupt the peace and security of nation. His commitment to his country was absolute and he was determined to protect it, no matter whatever the cost.

The dawn of that tragic day (July 17, 2024) at Bannu Cantonment began like any other for Sepoy Majeed and his comrades. However, the peace was shattered when terrorists launched a sudden and vicious attack on the cantonment, aiming to create chaos and inflict as much damage as possible. Amid the explosions and gunfire, Majeed found himself at the forefront of confrontation.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), attempt to enter the cantonment was effectively thwarted by security forces personnel in a swift reaction after the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into perimeter wall of the cantonment. The suicide blast led to collapse of a portion of the wall and damaged adjoining infrastructure, also resulting in the martyrdom of eight soldiers.

As the attack unfolded, a grenade was hurled by one of the terrorists, landing dangerously close to Majeed’s fellow soldiers. In that split second, when most would have been taken aback, Sepoy Majeed’s instincts kicked in. Fully aware of the impending danger to his comrades, he made the ultimate decision and without a moment’s hesitation, he threw himself onto the grenade, absorbing full force of the explosion.

This selfless act of valor saved the lives of his fellow soldiers. His body shielded them from the deadly blast, but the cost was his own life. Sepoy Subhan Majeed’s sacrifice in that moment was not just an act of bravery—it was embodiment of the spirit of Pakistan Army, where safety and well-being of the nation and its people come above all.

Sepoy Subhan Majeed’s martyrdom is a stark reminder of the heavy price that is often paid by those serving in the armed forces. His actions on that fateful day in Bannu are a testament to his unyielding courage and his unwavering commitment to his comrades and his country. In sacrificing his life, he has ensured that his name will live on as a symbol of the highest ideals of military service.

His story resonates deeply not only in his hometown of Muzaffarabad but across the entire nation. The people of Pakistan mourn his loss, but they also celebrate his life—a life that was marked by dedication, honor and an extraordinary act of heroism.

Sepoy Subhan Majeed’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. With his sacrifice another mother lost her beloved son like thousands others whose dear ones had also rendered unmatched sacrifices. The nation owes a debt of gratitude to such young soldiers, whose actions have safeguarded the lives of many and upheld the dignity of Pakistan Army. Story of Subhan shaheed and many others would be told for generations to come, inspiring future soldiers and citizens alike to serve their country with the same level of devotion and bravery. (Mat Allah Almighty rest their souls in peace and grant them Jannah).

As the sons of soil continue rendering sacrifices, some disgruntled elements are trying to malign armed forces to fulfill their nefarious designs in line with enemy’s despicable agenda. Oblivious to the sentiments of nationalism and the pangs that families of such soldiers suffer, these anti-state elements have their own axe to grind on the behest of their foreign masters.

These few fail to understand that as far as daring sons like Subhan Majeed are present in the ranks of our security forces their every bid would be thwarted. This is also a message for insane elements in the rank and file of propagators that whatever their agenda might be, ultimately they will have to eat dust.

In honoring Sepoy Subhan Majeed, we not only pay tribute to his memory but also reaffirm our commitment to the values he stood for. His life, though tragically cut short, was a beacon of light in the darkest of times, and his legacy will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all Pakistanis.