Divorce ratio in Lahore surges

Rising intolerance and financial pressures are contributing to an increase in divorce rates, with over 5,500 women filing for separation in the last eight months, according to court records.

Currently, more than 11,000 divorce cases remain pending in Lahore’s courts, many citing domestic violence, theft, and abusive behavior as the main causes.

Lawyers handling these cases point to inflation and societal intolerance as major factors in the breakdown of both arranged and love marriages. “Trust is the foundation of a successful marriage. Without it, even relationships based on love struggle to survive,” one legal expert said.

Many women who sought divorce through the courts said they were compelled to leave after enduring lies and deceit from their husbands.

A daily average of 60 khula (women-initiated divorce) cases are being filed, reflecting the growing strain on the family system.

Social say stress that love and mutual respect must play a central role in relationships to prevent further disintegration of families.