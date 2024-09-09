Dengue cases surge in Punjab; 27 reported in last 24 hours

According to a health department spokesperson, dengue fever cases are on the rise in Punjab, with 27 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 19 were reported in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Chakwal, and Bahawalpur each reported two cases. Over the past seven days, Punjab has recorded 81 dengue cases.

“This year, 447 dengue cases have been reported in the province so far,” the health department spokesperson said.

The Health Department has stated that all arrangements for anti-dengue measures have been completed. “All government hospitals have sufficient stocks of medicines, including those needed for dengue treatment,” the spokesperson added.

Health officials are urging the public to take preventative measures, such as eliminating standing water and using mosquito repellents, to help curb the spread of the disease.