PM honours PN heroes of 1965 war

Pakistan marked Navy Day on Sunday, celebrating with national pride the pivotal role of the Pakistan Navy in the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war, particularly highlighting Operation Dwarka, a daring naval strike that demonstrated Pakistan’s naval prowess.

On the night of September 8, 1965, the Pakistan Navy carried out Operation Dwarka, codenamed “Operation Somnath.” Ships, including PNS Babur, Khyber, Badr, Jahangir, Alamgir, Shahjahan, and Tipu Sultan, launched a surprise attack on the Indian naval base at Dwarka.

The strike, lasting just four minutes, inflicted significant damage on Indian infrastructure, setting parts of the base ablaze and crippling the Indian Navy’s planned operations against Karachi.

This successful operation, deep within Indian waters, was a key component of Pakistan’s broader defence strategy.

It showcased the navy’s capability to defend Pakistan’s maritime boundaries alongside the Army and Air Force.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf said the Navy Day is a remarkable day in our naval history, where our fearless warriors, driven by unshakeable resolve, struck against the enemy with absolute impunity and bravado.

He said this day stands as an enduring tribute to the selfless sacrifices of our gallant officers and sailors, whose exemplary valour continues to inspire generations and inflame the spirit of patriotism across the nation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded the Pakistan Navy for their unwavering commitment and patriotism.

“On Navy Day, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to all members of the Pakistan Navy. Their steadfast commitment to protecting our maritime boundaries exemplifies their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.

He acknowledged the Navy’s resilience in overcoming challenges, adding, “We deeply value their service and sacrifices, and their contributions to safeguarding our maritime borders.”

Navy Day, celebrated annually on September 8, reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to securing its maritime interests. The day also honoured the Pakistan Navy’s continued vigilance in recent years, including the detection of an Indian submarine in 2019, proving its readiness.

Operation Dwarka remains a testament to Pakistan’s naval strength and the nation’s unified defence against external threats.