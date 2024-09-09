Islamabad to get modern digital bus terminal

In a bid to revolutionize public transport in Islamabad, a new modern digital bus terminal is set to be constructed in Federal Capital sector I-11, spanning 32 acres of land.

This ambitious project, supported by the Asian Development Bank, aims to upgrade the city’s transport infrastructure and improve the overall passenger experience. It revealed that Asian Development Bank has completed a preliminary feasibility study for the construction of a modern bus terminal to improve the public transport system. According to the sources, the terminal will feature a comprehensive range of modern amenities, including commercial spaces, dedicated parking areas for large buses and minibuses, and air-conditioned waiting rooms for travelers.

A mosque will also be built on-site to cater to the spiritual needs of passengers and staff.

Security will be a top priority at the new facility. The terminal will implement a high-alert security system, including walk-through gates and advanced scanner machines for thorough baggage checks. A smart digital intelligence system will oversee vehicle inspections, ensuring that no bus can depart without passing a rigorous fitness test. Additionally, punctuality will be enforced strictly for all public transport vehicles operating from the terminal. The project is part of a larger initiative to eliminate encroachments, streamline traffic flow, and enhance travel efficiency in the capital. The Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has emphasized the need for adopting the most effective financing model to ensure the project’s success and sustainability. The CDA chief instructed that the bus terminal be interconnected to key locations in Islamabad. He stated that the purpose of this initiative was to improve the public transportation system in the capital and provide modern travel facilities to passengers. He also emphasised that the project would adopt the best financial model to ensure its viability.

Once completed, the terminal is expected to significantly bolster Islamabad’s infrastructure, making travel more efficient and convenient for its residents.

It is worth mentioned here that Federal Capital had earlier initiated a trial service for electric buses, marking a significant move towards sustainable urban transport.

The trial began with buses operating along feeder route number four, connecting PIMS Hospital to Quaid-e-Azam University. These eco-friendly buses, painted light blue, run every 10 minutes but are currently not boarding passengers. The route includes stops at key locations such as Radio Colony, Satara Market, Melody, Aabpara, NADRA Chowk, and Serena Hotel, with the final stop at Quaid-e-Azam University.