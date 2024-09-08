Meta’s Announces Launch of 45,000-Mile Internet Cable Linking Pakistan to Africa Transforming Connectivity

Islamabad, Pakistan, September 7, 2024 – Simon Milner, Meta’s Vice President of Public Policy for the Asia Pacific region, joined Talha Ahad from The Centrum Media (TCM) to discuss Meta’s work to support innovation and foster responsible digital citizenship among the youth in Pakistan.

The podcast focused on Meta’s investment in Artificial Intelligence, like Meta AI which is available in Pakistan and the recent Meta Llama Pitchathon in Islamabad for developers. Simon Milner shared Meta’s efforts to help people build community online and suggested ways to maximize reach on Meta platforms. They also talked about local partnerships and the role of effective policymaking in global tech governance.

He appreciated Pakistan’s robust creator and developer communities and reaffirmed Meta’s commitment to play a part in supporting the country’s growing digital economy.