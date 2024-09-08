NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs1.75 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase in electricity price by Rs1.75 per unit. NEPRA has approved the increase in electricity price by Rs1.75 per unit for quarterly and fuel price adjustments and this decision has been sent to the federal government.

This quarterly adjustment will be charged in September, October and November bills and the third quarterly adjustment of Rs0.93 per unit for 2023-24 will expire in August, NEPRA said in a statement. There will be an increase of Rs0.82 on account of quarterly adjustments in the bills. NEPRA said that the authority has also approved a reduction of Rs0.37 per unit in the monthly fuel charges adjustment for July and the application was heard on August 28, and this relief will be provided in September bills.

The statement said that earlier the fuel charges adjustment for June was received in the August bills with an increase of Rs2.56, thus the September bills will have a reduction of Rs2.93 due to the fuel price adjustment. By adding the adjustment, consumers will get a relief of Rs2.11 per unit in their September bills.