September War and Brave Forces

Today, our younger generation quickly falls prey to propaganda on social media and starts blaming the army. This young generation should remember that our history has witnessed a September when a neighbouring country attempted to attack under the cover of darkness. Our brave armed forces, along with the Nation of that time, stood like a wall of steel against the cowardly enemy.

The Indian general who once claimed he would have breakfast in Lahore fled so fast that he couldn’t even find refuge in Amritsar.

Today, we breathe freely, no one kills us for slaughtering a cow, we aren’t targeted for being Muslims, and we aren’t mocked for wearing traditional clothes. This is all possible because of our brave soldiers.

This freedom and peace are the result of our army and security institutions, which constantly work to protect our country from external and internal threats.

No nation can remain negligent in its defence.

The war of September 6, 1965, stands as a symbol of pride and unshakable resilience for the Pakistani nation.

In the 1965 war, the Pakistan Army defended the borders with honour and efficiency, sending a message to the world that we are a living nation. On September 6, 1965, the enemy attacked our country.

Our forces not only successfully defended the nation but also ensured the safety of millions of civilians and their homes. Therefore, it is our responsibility to honour and respect all those military personnel who sacrificed their lives for the defence of this country, establishing examples of bravery and selflessness that left the enemy stunned.

September 6, 1965, was a golden chapter in Pakistan’s history when Indian forces attacked Lahore, Sialkot, Chawinda, and other areas in an attempt to snatch away the freedom of the Pakistani people.

Our brave forces, especially the air force, defeated a larger enemy with limited resources, a feat that has become part of history.

In this war, Pakistan’s army, navy, and air force forced an enemy four times their size to retreat in defeat.

In terms of numerical superiority, India had a vast amount of weapons. But to neutralize their tanks and aircraft, Pakistan’s brave soldiers strapped bombs to their chests and lay under the tanks, destroying and rendering them useless.

Chawinda is still known in India as the graveyard of tanks because Pakistani soldiers infiltrated the Indian tanks and disabled hundreds of their tanks, causing severe damage to the enemy.

During this time, the behaviour of the Pakistani nation was also remarkable. As soon as the Indian attack began, all internal differences were set aside. Wealthy individuals opened their coffers for the army, writers dedicated their words to the bravery of the soldiers, and every sector of society helped the military in their way, standing as their supporters in defending the country.

There is no doubt, and it is a fact, that whenever it comes to the defence of the nation, Pakistan’s military and civilian leadership, along with the entire Pakistani nation, unite as one, sending a message to the enemy that we are one body and soul.

Defense Day is also a day to renew our commitment that we are a strong nation, and we should not fear any tyrannical power in the world, nor should we be intimidated by the numerical superiority of the enemy.

Our army is a reflection of the courage and military prowess of our great country, Pakistan, and Defense Day is a day to remember all of this so we can remain strong.

The lesson of the September War and Defense Day is that when the nation and the army stand together for the defence of the country, even the world’s greatest powers cannot defeat them. We must always remember the selflessness of our martyrs, veterans, and soldiers and follow in their footsteps to make Pakistan a strong country and forever thwart the enemy’s plans.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.