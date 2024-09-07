PIA’s ERP system restored after five days

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been restored after five days of technical glitch on Saturday.

According to sources, the ERP system’s server hardware was damaged by a sudden power outage.

Due to the ERP system malfunction, the retired employees had serious problems in getting medicines at the PIA Medical Centre.

Due to the ERP malfunction, PIA’s office work across the country had come to a standstill as all office affairs in PIA are being done through ERP.

After 5 days, the IT department officials of PIA have removed the fault and restored the ERP system.