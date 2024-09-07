LHC orders report on prisoner abuse, deaths

Lahore High Court’s Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum has issued a written order addressing the rising concerns of prisoner abuse and deaths in jails across Punjab.

The order was issued during the hearing of a petition filed by Amna Riaz, represented by Advocate Azhar Siddique. The petitioner’s lawyer argued that incidents of prisoner abuse and deaths have become alarmingly common in jails, with inadequate protection provided to inmates.

In response, Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum directed the Inspector General of Punjab Prisons to submit a detailed report on cases of prisoner abuse from January 1, 2024, to September 2024. The court also demanded a comprehensive report on prisoner deaths during the current year, including their causes.

Additionally, the order mandates the submission of detailed records of complaints filed against prisoner abuse and the medical examinations conducted on the affected inmates. The court has instructed that these details be presented at the next hearing.