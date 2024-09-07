English-Spoken education takes off in Punjab

In line with the Punjab government’s decision to start English-spoken classes at government schools, likely in October, the School Education Department has completed its work.

In the first phase, the classes will start at high schools.

Commissioners, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners will regularly visit schools in their districts and review the classes’ timetables besides talking to the children in English in order to gauge their speaking skills.

The department has said the purpose of the government’s step is to inculcate self-confidence in students.