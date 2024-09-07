Speakers pay tribute to Armed Forces

Young Kashmiri children, representing both sides of the divided state of Jammu and Kashmir, gathered in Muzaffarabad to honour the armed forces of Pakistan for their unwavering commitment to defending the nation and supporting the noble cause of the oppressed Kashmiris. “We honour the historic and courageous role of our armed forces in combating terrorism and safeguarding sovereignty. Their legacy of valour and sacrifices will be remembered and revered by the people of Kashmir and Pakistan for generations to come,” said a resolution adopted by the Sawera Student Assembly (SSA) in a powerful display of patriotism and solidarity. The event was organized by Sawera Foundation, a not-for-profit organization headed by peace activist Tanveer ul Islam. The foundation has been working for promotion of peace and education among the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) based impoverished Kashmiris. Those who spoke on the occasion included Zahid Amin, a prominent Muzaffarabad-based political and social leader, M. Islam, a Kashmiri refugee leader; Zameer Naz and senior Kashmiri journalist, Tariq Naqash. The students, on the occasion, highlighted the significance of Defence Day, the sacrifices of the armed forces, and the role of the nation in countering the enemy’s aggression. The resolution passed on the occasion also honoured the martyrs, describing their bravery as a source of pride and inspiration for a strong, united, and resilient Pakistan. It expressed the SSA’s commitment to contributing to a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan through education, innovation, and civic engagement.