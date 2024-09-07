Another plane escapes disaster after bird hit at Karachi Airport

Another plane narrowly escaped a disaster after a bird hit prevented the aircraft from taking off at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Saturday morning.

Air Blue’s flight PA-208 was about to take off when a bird collided with it. The captain applied emergency brakes halting the plane on the run way, which sparked a sudden fire in one of the plane’s engines after a blast.

All passengers, however, remained safe in the incident but they were terrified after the plane came to a halt with severe jolts.

According to sources, the flight going to Islamabad from Karachi.

The captain took the plane back to the parking lot where the passengers were offloaded and the flight was cancelled.

The sources divulged that the bird hits caused loss of millions to airlines every year.

On Tuesday, a Fly Jinnah plane had also escaped a disaster at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport after the aircraft was hit by a bird.

According to airline sources, the bird hit the Fly Jinnah plane as it was taking off. One of the engines of the plane was damaged and flight 9P841 was cancelled.