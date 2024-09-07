Clean environment for future generations PML-N govt’s priority: Marriyum

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government is taking comprehensive measures to prevent smog, and provide a clean environment for the future generations as a priority.

“We will have to play our part to provide a clean environment to the coming generations,” she said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. She regretted that Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf (PTI) government did not make any plan to tackle the smog issue during its four-year term. “We, as a nation, has to play our part to provide clean and clear environment for the future generations,” she added.

The senior provincial minister said that smog was a gigantic problem, adding the air quality was worsening and becoming life-threatening for citizens. The air quality index of Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura had reached alarming levels, she added. “If it is not controlled well in time, it will take a dangerous toxic form,” she warned. In October, November and December, Lahore’s air quality index reaches 450, while it is recorded around 50 across the world, which is considered normal, the minister informed.

“Diseases due to smog are increasing; most of children are affected by smog. Those who are suffering from cancer and breast diseases are at a risk of before-time death and serious diseases,” Marriyum warned. She said the smog problem had intensified in the last four to five years. The Punjab government has planned for elimination of smog, and for the past many months, under the first-phase, the use of plastic bags was banned, she added.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that effective fitness certificates have been made mandatory for all vehicles, and a new vehicle inspection process has been launched. Additionally, a vehicle monitoring system integrated with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority has been introduced.

To address smoke emissions, the minister revealed that advanced gas analysers will be installed in Lahore. The air quality surveillance system is being strengthened, and a dedicated helpline has been established for citizens. The minister stressed the urgent need to combat pollution and smog.

Marriyum condemned the burning of seasonal crops as a criminal act, noting that 200 violation cases had been filed, resulting in 50 arrests and fines. She highlighted that the smog problem intensifies in October, November, and December due to increased crop residue burning. Farmers are encouraged to report crop residue to the helpline. Under the Chief Minister’s directive, 1,000 protective shields are being distributed to aid farmers, and 60 per cent subsidies remain available.

The minister stressed the government’s commitment to eliminating pollution and smog while urging citizens to also play their part. In the past three months, 45,000 industrial unit inspections were conducted, resulting in fines totaling Rs 15 million. Furthermore, 1,500 related plants and 318 furnaces were inspected, leading to over 1,500 FIRs.

Punjab has approximately 8,000 brick-kilns, with those in Lahore, Kasur, and Sheikhupura now equipped with zigzag technology. For the first time, no construction project in the province will be approved without a plantation plan. The Punjab chief minister is expected to launch a climate change policy soon.

Marriyum said that previously there was no climate change or plantation policy in Punjab. She called for a shift in behaviour to protect future generations from pollution. A sector-specific action plan to control smog had already been devised under the CM direction, with tasks completed within the set timeframe.

The plan includes goals for waste management, toxic emission control, afforestation, and public awareness campaigns across major cities. An energy audit plan for government and private energy plants has been integrated into the Punjab zero emission programme. Additionally, a programme to transition all government buildings to solar energy has begun, with local incentives for solar panel manufacturing. The chief minister has also set a target to enforce a ban on plastic bags, which commenced on June 6, she added.