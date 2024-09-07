Punjab govt launches scholarship scheme for students

The government of Punjab announced Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme in a move to support talented and deserving students of the province.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Punjab Higher Education Commission and several private universities to implement the initiative.

Under this initiative, the government will be provide scholarships equivalent to Rs 7 billion to students this year.

The Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme is set to complete in seven years with a total budget of Rs 131 billion. However, the budget will be increased by 10 percent each year to ensure that more students will get benefit from the scheme.

By the end of the program, around 30,000 students from Punjab will have gained access to financial aid, helping them pursue higher education and achieve their academic dreams.